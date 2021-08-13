Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh opens up on fight with Shweta Tripathi, says ‘I did feel bad’
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh opens up on fight with Shweta Tripathi, says ‘I did feel bad’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari got into an argument during the most recent episode. However, once the cameras stopped rolling, they were back to ‘normal’, he said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari have known each other for many years.

Television actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari got into an argument during Sunday’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 when she told him off for constantly taunting her by saying that she took a ‘wrong decision’ in picking her team. Now, in an interview, Vishal said that his equation with Shweta has not soured due to that fight.

Shweta and Rahul Vaidya were chosen as captains in last week’s team challenges, and Vishal admitted to being disappointed about not being chosen by her. Vishal and Shweta’s relationship goes back a long way; they worked together in the show Begusarai and he affectionately calls her ‘momma’.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Vishal said, “When I had an argument with her on the sets which you all saw in the episode also, I did feel bad. But Shweta and I know each other for more than six years and we are very real and blunt to each other. We don’t filter our words before talking because we are friends. Aur do chaar baton se rishta kharab nahi ho jata (Tiffs like this do not ruin a relationship). Whatever happened there was according to the show as she was captain of my rival team,” he said.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan’s first photos go viral, fans are reminded of ‘lil Bebo’

Vishal revealed that things were ‘normal’ once the cameras stopped rolling. “I had no problems with Momma (Shweta Tiwari) and D (Divyanka Tripathi). They both are amazing and they know what personal and professional fight is. So just like me, they too forgot everything,” he added.

During Sunday’s episode, Shweta lashed out at Vishal for his taunts and said that she did not choose him in her team for a reason. She reminded him that he was the first one to abort a stunt on this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also suggested that he did not have a mind of his own.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khatron ke khiladi shweta tiwari vishal aditya singh

Related Stories

tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli calls Shweta Tiwari jealous, Divyanka Tripathi's reply leaves all in splits

PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:35 AM IST
bollywood

Vishal Aditya Singh reveals why he calls Shweta Tiwari 'momma': 'I'd flirt with her, she'd scold me'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 05:03 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP