Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Karan Wahi reveals painful rubber bullet injuries after Gaurav Khanna, says season is ‘scariest’

Just a day after the photos taken by television actor Gaurav Khanna about his injuries on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 caused uproar about the intensity of the tasks, actor Karan Wahi, another contestant from the same show, himself revealed the bruises that he suffered following his participation in the rubber bullet stunt. In addition to the photos, the actor also recalled reasons for why the stunt show remains one of his most enjoyable experiences.

Karan Wahi on his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey

Karan Wahi and Gaurav Khanna in a deadly task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (Colors TV)

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Posting pictures of his injuries on Instagram, Karan has stated that Khatron Ke Khiladi is very close to his heart because the show always challenges him to go above and beyond himself. “Khatron ke khiladi is by far my fav show. Not because I am a DareDevil or I like Adventure. I am scared of everything that the show makes you do. But I love it because it teaches me things about myself I never thought I had in me,” he wrote.

Karan also revealed that this is his third time on the show, but he believes this season has tested him the most both mentally and physically. “This is the third time I'm doing this, and it's been the scariest and the most pain-enduring season. But something about this show makes me fall in love with it even more. It's made me soo much more than who I am. It's taught me who I can be if I want to...#thankyou,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor described the rubber bullet challenge as the hardest stunt he has ever attempted and urged viewers not to imitate it under any circumstances. “Here is the most Difficult Stunt i have been a part of Watch #kkk15 And see all ur favs face fear like never before. Also DONT TRY THIS ANYWHERE Just DONTT,” he concluded his post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor described the rubber bullet challenge as the hardest stunt he has ever attempted and urged viewers not to imitate it under any circumstances. “Here is the most Difficult Stunt i have been a part of Watch #kkk15 And see all ur favs face fear like never before. Also DONT TRY THIS ANYWHERE Just DONTT,” he concluded his post. {{/usCountry}}

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(Warning: The image contains visuals that may be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised).

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What was the task about?

It was one of the tasks from the eliminations stage, which is called the Fear Fanda stage. In this, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, and Karan Wahi needed to form a line facing away from the shooter, who fired rubber bullets at them.

Before that, Gaurav Khanna had posted a video of the pain marks left behind by him on his back when he finished the task. He thanked his fellow contestant Orry for capturing that moment on film. Gaurav commented, “I cud still feel this pain watching it on tv. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys... still hav these marks.”

Makers respond to safety concerns

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The visuals related to the stunt that injured the contestant were viral on the Internet and raised questions about its safety. In response to the query, Deepak Dhar, CEO of Banijay group, has said that the TV show abides by stringent international safety standards.

“It's, not at all brutal. Well, there is an element of fear. It's called fear factor for a reason… but this is a show that is in its 15th or the 16th season now. We don't do this in India. We do this in an international location where all the checks and balances and safety procedures and protocols are followed to the absolute maximum,” Deepika Dhar said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 season started on August 1 on Colors TV and is also available on Jio Hotstar. Along with Gaurav Khanna and Karan Wahi, this season has Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orry Awatramani (Orhan), Rithvik Dhanjani, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Vishal Aditya Singh participating on the reality show.