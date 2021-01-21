IND USA
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show.
tv

Kiku Sharda rubbishes reports of Krushna Abhishek being upset with him over Govinda joke on The Kapil Sharma Show

  • Kiku Sharda has dismissed reports that Krushna Abhishek is upset with him over a joke he made on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:41 PM IST

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda apparently took a swipe at his co-performer Krushna Abhishek's soured relationship with his uncle, actor Govinda. Kiku dismissed reports that Krushna was offended by his joke.

In an interview, he said that all is well between the two, and that he would never ambush Krushna like this.

"It was completely scripted, rehearsed and Krushna was aware that I had these lines," he told The Times of India. "It was just a joke and Krushna is not so shallow to take everything so seriously in life. And above all, why would I poke him about something he is uncomfortable about?"

Kiku added, "Both Krushna and I have worked separately on the show and also together in pairs. We both turn into kids, Dharamendra paaji and Sunny paaji and do many fun things together. So, I feel this was just picked up randomly by someone to create a controversy. We both found those lines funny and Krushna knows it's a joke. At the end of the day people should remember that we are just trying to make people laugh. Some jokes work and some don't. In this case, it was funny and we both laughed about it. I love Krushna and we gel really well. We share a great working equation with each other. I feel the credit for keeping us going for all these years goes to the writers who keep bringing something new to each episode."

In the episode, Krushna mock-scolded Kiku for saying something. “Chee chee aisi baat nahi karte (Don’t talk like this, how shameful),” he said, in character. To this, Kiku, also in character, replied, “Chi Chi to aapse baat nahi karte (Govinda doesn’t even talk to you).” 'Chi Chi' is Govinda's nickname.

Krushna and Govinda have often spoken about their differences publicly, and Krushna even refused to participate in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show that featured his uncle as a guest.

Also read: Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek-Govinda spat during Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Chi Chi doesn’t talk to you’

Krushna told Bombay Times, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”


