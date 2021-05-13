Kishwer M Rai: It’s become a trend where you get to know ‘Arrey aapka toh replacement ho gaya’

“It’s really disappointing,” says actor Kishwer M Rai on Tannaz Irani being replaced on the TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, after she expressed reservations about going to Goa for a shoot. “You get angry when you read something like that. An actor has the right to decide for herself and her family whether she wants to work in the pandemic or not. That should be completely an actor’s call. You can always have a conversation with the actor. It’s become a trend in TV where they jus replace and you get to know from some other people – Arrey aapka toh replacement ho gaya!”

In a post on social media, the actor wrote: “This is how they are .. humanity in India is over .. and these guys always want to blame actors and have one sided contracts !!! Majority of the people in Goa are covid positive .. so yes you have full rights to ask questions.. you and your family 1st always, atleast this is what the pandemic has taught me!!! (sic)”

Opining that an open channel of communication is very important, she says, “When we get something better, we don’t just leave and do something better. We always talk to the production. When I got an offer for Bigg Boss, I was doing Brahmarakshas; I obviously went and I spoke to them. I tried to explain that it’s a very big opportunity for me, and I really want to go. That’s how it’s supposed to be done. That’s not how we work and I don’t think they should work like that either.”

Talking about the stiff competition in the industry at present, the actor says, “Agar aap kisi cheez ko mana karte ho toh there are 20-30 people ready to do that role in lesser money. Everyone is trying to survive in the industry in their own little way. Jab aisi sab cheeze hoti hain, you feel ki itne saal humne yahan kaam kiya, what have we got in return? A replacement without even informing really hurts and brings a bad taste in your mouth ki what the hell was that! Itni toh courtesy honi chahiye ki baat karke solve kar sake, and come to some terms. You don’t have to just replace the actor and blame them ‘Ki usne yeh kiya, usne woh kiya’.”

In the present times of pandemic, Rai believes it’s all about survival. But once things settle down, she strongly feels that actors should put their foot down. “Producers should follow the rules of CINTAA, which says you can’t shoot beyond 12 hours and that’s how it should be,” she concludes.

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter