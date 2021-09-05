Kishwer Merchant, husband Suyyash Rai share glimpse of son Nirvair showing his face, see here

Actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have given a closer glimpse of their son Nirvair's face on Saturday. Suyyash first shared the picture of the baby on his Instagram Stories.

Suyyash shared the picture and asked his fans' opinion about Nirvair's eyes. He wanted to know if his son's eyes were like him or his wife Kishwer. She shared the picture and declared: “Me of course.” The picture showed a side profile of Nirvair. He had a blue dress on.

Kishwer Merchant shared this picture of Nirvair Rai.

Couple of days ago, the couple revealed the name of their son. Sharing a video on Instagram, which featured their entire family, Suyyash wrote, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I've been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel."

On August 27, the couple welcomed their first child. Sharing a post, Kishwer wrote: “27.08.21 welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy.”

Kishwer's pregnancy and the childbirth have been fraught with problems. In an Instagram post after her delivery, she had spoken about it. “My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son," she wrote.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said how having a baby during a pandemic was the last thing on her mind. She had said: “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make.”