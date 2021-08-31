Inside Kishwer Merchant's 'overwhelming' homecoming, filled with balloons and decked up cradle. Watch

Kishwer Merchant and her baby boy received a warm welcome on Monday night. The actor had her first baby with actor-husband Suyyash Rai last week. She was discharged on Monday and shared a video to show how her family prepared for the mother-son duo's arrival.

In the video, Suyyash and Kishwer are welcomed with a small pooja. The house is decked up with blue, silver and white balloons. As she makes her way into her room, she's taken by surprise when she notices a banner on the wall which read, "Welcome home Bunny." A wooden cradle rested beneath the banner, prepared for her son.

Kishwer admits in the video that she felt a bit overwhelmed. Sharing the video, she said, "Our welcome at home .. made special by all special ones." The video got love from many, including Arjun Bijlani, who dropped a heart emoji.

Earlier this week, Kishwer opened up about the struggles she faced during delivery. She shared a picture of her and the baby from the hospital room on Instagram and wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son."

Kishwer and Suyyash are yet to announce the baby's name. However, they seem to be addressing him with his nickname, Bunny. "Naam bhi bataaayenge….Shakal bhi dikhaayenge… par abhi ke liye aap sab sirf pyaar barsaayenge (We'll reveal the name and his face. But for now, we're showering him with love) can’t thankyou all enough for all the love and blessings you guys have showered," she said in an Instagram post.

Also read: Kishwer Merchant cuddles with newborn baby boy in unseen pic shared by husband Suyyash Rai. See here

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child earlier this year. Through the pregnancy, Kishwer kept her fans posted about her journey. She shared pictures of her baby bump and also opened up about the difficulties she's been facing.