Kritika Kamra makes relationship with Gaurav Kapur Instagram official with adorable breakfast date post. See pics

Actor Kritika Kamra has officially confirmed her relationship with one of India’s most-loved cricket hosts and content creators, Gaurav Kapur. She shared a series of warm, candid photos from a cosy breakfast outing, subtly putting months of fan speculation to rest. Kritika Kamra has confirmed her relationship with Gaurav Kapur, sharing cozy breakfast photos that put fan speculation to rest, while referencing his show Breakfast with Champions.

Kritika shares pictures with Gaurav Kapur

In the caption, Kritika wrote “breakfast with…”, a playful nod to Gaurav Kapur’s widely popular show Breakfast with Champions. The long-format series, celebrated for its heartfelt, engaging conversations with India’s top sporting icons, has made Gaurav a familiar face in the cricketing world. The couple, who have reportedly been dating for a few months, looked relaxed and content in the pictures.

About Kritika Kamra recent projects

Kritika Kamra has been steadily making her mark in films and OTT, showcasing a remarkable range and confidence. After gaining fame on television, she transitioned into digital projects, including Tandav, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Kritika Kamra’s most recent work is the Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha, which premiered in August 2025 and features her in a significant role. Alongside this release, she has also begun shooting for an upcoming women-centric drama film directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.

Gaurav Kapur's career highlights

Gaurav Kapur, known for his easy charm and sharp humour, began his journey as a VJ and actor before becoming a prominent cricket presenter. His show Breakfast with Champions, featuring relaxed, candid conversations with legends such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, and stars like Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, and Mithali Raj, has become a favourite among fans. His warm, effortless style has secured him a special place in the digital entertainment space.