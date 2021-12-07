Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Krushna Abhishek left Rani Mukerji in tears on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch behind-the-scenes video
tv

Krushna Abhishek left Rani Mukerji in tears on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch behind-the-scenes video

Krushna Abhishek's comic act as Amitabh Bachchan left Rani Mukerji in tears on The Kapil Sharma Show. She had to take a break to wipe her eyes. 
Rani Mukerji was in tears after laughing very hard over Krushna Abhishek's jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show. 
Published on Dec 07, 2021 04:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Archana Puran Singh has shared a behind-the-scene video from Rani Mukerji's episode when the actor had to take a break from the shoot to control her laughter as well as her tears. Rani had tears in her eyes after she laughed uncontrollably at Krushna Abhishek's comic act and had to ask for a touch up. 

Archana shared a video from the day along with an appreciation note for Krushna. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Behind the scenes. Appreciation for the oh so talented @krushna30. I have watched him for more than a decade now. And seen him blossom and grow from strength to hilarious strength! May the force always be with you and may you never lose the mischief and innocence that makes your comedy wicked and endearing both. #krushnaabhishek #kapilsharmashow."

RELATED STORIES

The video shows Rani getting a touch up during a break. She is seen talking to Krushna who is in the guise of Amitabh Bachchan. She tells him that they had met the real Amitabh Bachchan just a day before when they visited the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Despite a break, Krushna didn't come out of his character and told Rani in Amitabh's voice, "25 lakh rupya jeete they aap, sab khali ho gya kujh bacha hi nahi (you had won 25 lakh rupees there, my pockets are empty now, there is nothing left)." 

Rani tells Krushna, “Krushna, baba kitna hasaya yar (you made us laugh so much).” Archana can be heard saying in the video that Rani laughed so hard at Krushna's jokes that she had tears in her eyes. The video also shows Saif having a small chat with Krushna, as if appreciating her. 

Also read: Rani Mukerji puts Saif Ali Khan in a spot after he says there's no one prettier than Kareena Kapoor: 'Kaha phas gaya'

Rani and her Bunty Aur Babli co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi had visited The Kapil Sharma Show several days before to promote their film which released last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
krushna abhishek rani mukerji archana puran singh the kapil sharma show saif ali khan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP