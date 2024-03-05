Krushna Abhishek says he was making 3 lakh per day on Comedy Circus, got noticed because he was Govinda's nephew

Krushna Abhishek opened up about his journey in television, and even talked about the compensation that he was receiving while doing comedy. In a new interview with Bharti TV, the actor shared that many were also interested in casting him because he is the nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover finally reunite for Netflix series. Watch hilarious promo) Krushna Abhishek will be seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What Krushna said

In an interview with comedian Bharti Singh on her podcast Bharti TV, Krushna said, “I signed Comedy Circus only for money. I was very happy with it. They were giving me ₹1.5 lakh per episode. They gave me a lot of respect because I was Govinda’s nephew. I was so in awe of the fact that I would be making ₹3 lakh per day."

About his Bhojpuri films

In the same interview, Krushna also talked about his journey of acting in Bhojpuri films, and added: “At that time, I was doing Bhojpuri films, and I would get paid ₹3 lakh per film. I would shoot for 30 days, day and night, and then make that much money." He added that he is very proud of his work in Bhojpuri films, and shared his story of working in a film where he could not understand much of the scenes and that film turned out to be a superhit at the box office.

Krushna Abhishek will be next seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show. The logline for the new show suggests that it is a ‘variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport and features prominent celebrity guests every week.' Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover will be reuniting for the show, while Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Krushna Abhishek are also part of the show.

