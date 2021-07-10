Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan surprises Kartik Aaryan on the street while wearing panda suit. Watch

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan roamed the streets of Mumbai wearing a panda suit. He bumped into actor Kartik Aaryan during his outing.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Zeeshan Khan wore a panda suit during a recent outing with his friends.

Actor Zeeshan Khan, known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya, has been grabbing eyeballs with his quirky outfit choices. After trying to board a flight wearing a bathrobe, he now roamed the streets of Mumbai in a panda suit. He also bumped into actor Kartik Aaryan.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Zeeshan Khan could be seen wearing a panda suit on an outing with his friends. At one point, they spotted Kartik Aaryan and his friends requested to speak with him. Zeeshan then came out of the car himself and greeted Kartik.

Zeeshan said in the video that his complete interaction with Kartik could not be filmed. “We couldn’t put the entire thing out there plus we couldn’t record the entire thing because obviously, his bodyguard didn’t allow us. Plus, he was like, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this’. It’s all about the respect, so we didn’t do that, but he did say, ‘You’re killing it, bro’.”

In a statement, Zeeshan showered praise on Kartik. “Kartik is the coolest person I’ve met so far! Pulling up in front of him in a panda suit is something that I hadn’t planned on but to my surprise, he actually liked my outfit and was very supportive saying, ‘You’re killin’ it bro, I think what you’re doing is crazy good!’ And now that I know he’s a part of the ZSQUAD, there ain’t no stopping me anymore! It’s all the way to the top from here!”

Last month, Zeeshan shared a video on his YouTube channel, in which he attempted to board a flight from the Goa airport while wearing a bathrobe. He was stopped by the authorities.

Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor defends his film choices, says people ‘just want to be nasty’ no matter what he does

Zeeshan said about pulling this stunt at the airport, “Well, I feel we have one life and we should completely make the most of it. Who decides it’s inappropriate to wear a bathrobe in public? If I’m comfortable, then what’s the issue? And I believe in doing what I want to. For me, there is one life and I am here to make the most of it, challenge the norms and question them because some of them honestly are followed blindly.”

