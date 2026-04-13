Kunickaa Sadanand confirms Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's breakup: ‘Shayad destiny nahi chahti thi’

Social media creator and Bigg Boss 19 fame Nagma Mirajkar’s absence from Awez Darbar’s birthday celebration had sparked speculation among fans about trouble in their relationship. Now, their fellow Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kunickaa Sadanand has seemingly confirmed their breakup and expressed hope that both of them find loving partners in the future.

Kunickaa Sadanand talks about Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's breakup

Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar broke up, confirms Kunickaa Sadanand.

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In a recent conversation with Telly Masala, Kunickaa was asked about Awez and Nagma's breakup rumours, and she confirmed, "It is very emotional because dono ke saath mera bohot accha connection tha. Dono ko main bohot pyaar karti hoon (I had a good connection with both of them and I loved both of them a lot). I know Nagma and Awez ne bhi ek doosre ko bohot support kiya (I know they both have supported each other a lot)."

She added, "So, I wish ki ho sakta hai agar kuch sulah ho jaaye ya kuch ho jaaye. Jo bhi ho. Agar nahi bhi ho, dono ko acche partner mile kyuki unhe mile the aur shayad destiny nahi chahti thi. But I hope they find good partners (So, I wish that maybe they can reconcile or work things out somehow—whatever happens. And even if they do not, I hope both of them find good partners, because they had found each other once and perhaps destiny did not want it to last. But I truly hope they both find good partners)."

About Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar’s relationship

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{{^usCountry}} Nagma and Awez first sparked dating rumours around 2019 when their social media collaborations and chemistry caught fans’ attention. They admitted to being in a relationship during their stint in Bigg Boss 19. During the show, Awez even proposed to Nagma in a heartfelt moment that took over the internet. After coming out of the show, Nagma had revealed that she was planning her wedding with Awez. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nagma and Awez first sparked dating rumours around 2019 when their social media collaborations and chemistry caught fans’ attention. They admitted to being in a relationship during their stint in Bigg Boss 19. During the show, Awez even proposed to Nagma in a heartfelt moment that took over the internet. After coming out of the show, Nagma had revealed that she was planning her wedding with Awez. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, in March, when Awez celebrated his birthday with friends and family, Nagma was missing from the bash, which led to speculation about their breakup. During the party, Awez also hinted at their separation and told Telly Masala, "Iske baare mein hum achhe se baith ke ekdum pyaare se baat karenge, kyunki bohat saari baatein hain, bataunga aapko (We will sit down and talk about this properly and lovingly, because there is a lot to discuss, I will tell you everything)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, in March, when Awez celebrated his birthday with friends and family, Nagma was missing from the bash, which led to speculation about their breakup. During the party, Awez also hinted at their separation and told Telly Masala, "Iske baare mein hum achhe se baith ke ekdum pyaare se baat karenge, kyunki bohat saari baatein hain, bataunga aapko (We will sit down and talk about this properly and lovingly, because there is a lot to discuss, I will tell you everything)." {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, neither Nagma nor Awez won the Bigg Boss trophy. While Nagma was evicted in the third week, Awez was also eliminated early in the show. The season was eventually won by Gaurav Khanna, who beat Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More to lift the trophy.

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