Kush Shah aka Goli from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah looks back on his journey as he quits the show. Watch

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were in for a shock on Friday when one of their favourite actors, Kush Shah, announced that he was quitting the show. In a video shared on the official YouTube channel of the show, the actor looked back on his journey. (Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh didn't go missing over 'inability to repay loan': Karz aaj bhi...) Kush Shah played Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,

‘You have given me a lot of love’

In the video, Kush bids goodbye to viewers, thanking them for all the love through the years. He says, “When this show started, when you and I first met, I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here.”

He then thanked the makers of the show, adding, “ have spent my childhood here and most importantly I want to thank the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumar Modi for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today.”

The entire cast arranged a farewell party for him, complete with cake. The cast wished him good luck. Surprisingly, the video ends with a snapshot of the new actor who will play Goli. His name hasn’t been introduced yet.

Fans react

Fans were emotional about Kush’s sudden departure from the show. One fan commented on the video, “Miss Old goli and Jethalal savage moments,” while another wrote, “Goli last 4 words , "thank you so much" was emotionaly real.” One opined, “Glad atleast they gave him a good farewell. Not randomly gone.” A fan listed out, “Tapu changed. Anjali changed. Mehta sahab changed. Sodhi changed. Roshan bhabhi changed. Hathi bhai changed. Natu kaka changed. Sonu changed. Bawri changed. Rita reporter changed. And now goli.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the longest-running TV shows in India. It is set at the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society and focuses on its members, who come from different backgrounds. It features Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Balwinder Singh Suri, Monaz Mevawalla and others.