Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh didn't go missing over 'inability to repay loan': Karz aaj bhi...

‘I still have loans to pay’

Gurucharan clarified that he went on a spiritual journey, saying, “I didn’t disappear because I was in debt or because of my inability to repay the loan. Karz toh mujhpar aaj bhi hai (I still have loans to pay). Niyat meri acchi hai aur udhar lekar abhi tak mein credit card and EMIs ki payment kiye jaraha hoon (My intentions are good. I am borrowing money from people to pay credit card bills and bank EMIs)."

Gurucharan appeals for work

The actor also said in Hindi, "I want to tell the industry people. Please, I'm available, I need work. I want to work with my heart because I enjoy working. I would love to. If you can, please call me on my phone number and I am available on Instagram. I want to do a lot for my fans... I'm not getting clarity on what I should do. I shared a picture recently, and I didn't like it. I realized I should do something from which fans should get something. I don't want to give lectures or teach them anything, but I want to share real-life experiences which can benefit them. Even if I become beneficial for one or two people, it will be nice."

On what made him return home

In May, Gurucharan returned home after almost a month. When asked about his decision to return home in the aforementioned interview, he mentioned that he used to seek the help of supernatural powers to guide him and help him make a better decision in his life. He revealed that he got the opportunity to spend a few nights in Gurudwaras and when he was at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, he experienced a divine intervention which helped him decide to return home.