Kyle Richards unveils the secrets behind her stunning transformation, rules out rumors of using magic pills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, has addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding her recent weight loss, admitting that she was surprised by the reaction. In an interview with E! News, she clarified that her transformation was intentional and not the result of diet medication or breast augmentation, debunking speculations from some quarters.

Surprising Reactions and Lifestyle Changes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, has addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding her recent weight loss.(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They act like I've lost 150 pounds. That's the weirdest part," Kyle exclaimed during the interview, highlighting the exaggerated nature of the rumors. In reality, she shared that she had shed only about 12 pounds. However, Kyle did admit to undergoing a breast reduction, explaining, "I went from a double D to a C. And I think that plus the 12 pounds makes a big difference."

Kyle Richards Instagram story.

The Old-Fashioned Route

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dispelling any notions of shortcuts or invasive procedures, Kyle revealed that she took the traditional approach to weight loss. She diligently upped her exercise routine, incorporating weightlifting along with her usual cardio workouts. "I've been working out so hard," she emphasized.

Kyle Richard's Instagram story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kyle also referred to her appearance on the podcast Two Ts in a Pod, where she was questioned about the allegations surrounding her physique. She expressed her confusion about the rumors and shared how her conversation with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shed light on the public perception.

Sharing the Journey

To address the skepticism and prove her point, Kyle started sharing glimpses of her health journey on social media. From gym selfies to workout regimens and meal updates, she gave followers a glimpse into her commitment to achieving a healthier lifestyle. By doing so, Kyle aimed to demonstrate that weight loss doesn't necessarily require diet medications or extreme measures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Real Housewives of Beverly Hill's Kyle Richards speaks out on feud with Kathy Hilton, 'Things are obviously not great'

Additionally, she disclosed that she had abstained from alcohol for 11 months, further highlighting her dedication to her fitness goals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON