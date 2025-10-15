Sakshi Tanwar's Parvati reunites with Smriti Irani's Tulsi on Kyuki 2; fans say 'she still looks the same'

Fans are in for a treat with this week’s episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, featuring a crossover with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar have filmed special appearances with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay for the show. With the promo of their crossover released, fans can’t keep calm. Amar Upadhyay, Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar reunite in an episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Tulsi Virani meets Parvati Agarwal after years

In a promo that was aired on Star Plus, Smriti’s character Tulsi can be seen worried about the wind blowing out the diya placed before her tulsi plant, hoping that it isn’t a bad omen. As she rushes to stop the diya from blowing out, she sees someone else rushing to help, too. She’s overjoyed to see that it’s Parvati, who says she will always be there for her friend. Amar’s character, Mihir, and Kiran’s character, Om, are also seen in the promo with their wives.

Fans thrilled with the reunion

Fans were thrilled that a reunion between Tulsi and Parvati was happening after the 25th anniversary of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. One fan commented, “Is it just me or Parvati didn't seem to age at all… she still looks the same, if not better.” Another wrote, “The amount of aura these two women have Anupama could never.” A thrilled fan wrote, “Nostalgia me mar dalo hume (Kill us with nostalgia).” An Instagram user even called them their “entire childhood.” One fan even pointed out, “Multi universe ma Om b zinda ha (I guess Om is alive in the multi-verse).”

Behind-the-scenes pictures excite fans

Before the channel released the promo, behind-the-scenes pictures from the shooting were shared online by fans. Pics from the show of Smriti, Sakshi, Amar and Kiran posing with others from the cast gained traction online, with fans having an emotional response to the ‘bahus’ (daughters-in-law) reuniting again. One even called them “TV's fav bahus.”

Season 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered on July 29 on Star Plus, bringing back several original cast members. Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, and Ketki Dave also reprised their roles, with Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Rohit Suchanti joining as new additions. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs on Star Plus every day at 10:30 PM and streams on JioHotstar.