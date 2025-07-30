Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Twitter reviews: Mihir-Tulsi still have amazing chemistry, say fans hit by nostalgia

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Twitter reviews: Ektaa Kapoor’s hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Season 2 premiered on 29 July at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay return to the show as beloved characters Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani after an almost 17-year hiatus. Fans who caught the premiere couldn’t help but gush about the wave of nostalgia that hit them on X (formerly Twitter). Here’s what they said. Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2.

Smriti Irani’s iconic door-opening scene

Numerous people reacted to Smriti’s iconic door-opening scene at the beginning of the show. They were delighted to see Tulsi welcome them back to Shanti Niketan with the same warmth. Posting the scene from Season 2 of KSBKBT, one fan wrote, “No words can describe the feeling. It’s pure nostalgia. So many real life memories associated with ‘Kyunki’. That golden era of television is back!”

Another commented on X that Tulsi still has the same grace, writing, “Nostalgia !!! Tulsi still has the same charm and grace. Her opening the door and introducing family members with the same old title song... ICONIC !!! #KSBKBT #ksbkbt2.” One fan even claimed they were ‘crying like a baby’, writing, “I was crying like a baby..so many memories with this title track..Also Iconic saas bahu duo savita nd tulsi..Family values nd bgm, #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2. Original original hota hai boss…”

An X user even commented that only KSBKBT could’ve brought them back to watching TV, “Bro only #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2 could make me watch itv again. Watched it after years with family together and that nostalgia hit hard.”

The return of much-loved characters

Fans were also thrilled to see old characters return to the show, with one X user commenting, “This change of 25 years feels good to watch actually bcoz v keep seeing gen leaps in every show after just 2 years, here v can witness the leap in real number of years literally.”

Another just hoped that Mihir would no longer have affairs, writing, “Mihir and Tulsi still have amazing chemistry despite their age. Mihir please no more affairs and bachhe out of marriage. Have some mercy this time please. #KSBKBT #ksbkbt2.”

One fan couldn’t get enough of Hiten Tejwani’s Karan and Gauri Pradhan’s Nandini, writing, “Evergreen Karan and Nandini. Ahhhh... Still they look so beautiful together . Karan n Tulsi bond used to be so precious.”

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

KSBKBT was a highly popular TV serial that ran on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. The show was such a massive success that people changed their viewing habits to match the show’s timings. Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani became the symbol of the ‘perfect’ Indian daughter-in-law.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor again, KSBKBT 2 features actors like Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Shakti Anand reprising their roles, with Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Tanisha Mehta as the new additions.