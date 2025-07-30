Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Hiten Tejwani says co-star Smriti Irani is still the same on set despite her success

Ektaa Kapoor's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned to the small screens on Tuesday, with Smriti Irani reprising her role as Tulsi Virani. In an interview with India Today, actor Hiten Tejwani opened up about his return as Karan Virani, and added how it felt to be working with Smriti after all these years. (Also read: Ektaa Kapoor says comparisons between Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are ‘unfair’) Hiten Tejwani said he is 'grateful' to be back on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

What Hiten said

During the interaction, Hiten began: “It’s an honour to be part of a show like 'Kyunki', and to come back after almost 25 years... it feels like we never stopped. It’s like we’ve just picked up where we left off. I was really happy. After all, how often does an iconic show like Kyunki come back? I just felt grateful to be a part of it again.”

On working with Smriti

Hiten also opened up about working with Smriti on set. In the last few years, Smriti went on to lead a political career. She became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She had been a member of the Indian parliament from 2011 to 2024, serving in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat from 2011 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2024 as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Hiten said of Smriti, “She’s still the same on set. Despite everything she’s achieved, she brings that same energy.”

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became one of the most influential and successful Indian soap operas of all time. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show aired on Star Plus from July 3, 2000 to November 6, 2008, spanning over 1,800 episodes.

The new reboot premiered on July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.