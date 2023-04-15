Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier shares why she insisted Paul Peden to answer first at the altar on their wedding day

Love is Blind stars Micah Lussier and Paul Peden ended their relationship on their wedding day. It happened after Micah insisted Paul to answer first at the altar and he said no. Micah Lussier and Paul Peden(Twitter)

Micah talked about her breakup in an interview with Extratv and said "Well the thing is, going up to the altar it was really hard. I knew something was off and I felt that if I was to say yes...I wasn't so scared about him[Paul Peden] saying no. I was more afraid of him saying yes because he felt he had to or he was put in a corner or he didn't want to embarrass me in front of our family or who knows. But I know if I put him in the position to answer first then he would answer from his heart and what was best for him."

"It would be way worse for me if he said yes and he didn't mean it. If he didn't feel it in his heart, it was only going to hurt me more down the line," she added.

As quoted by Us Weekly, Micah talked about the possibility of whether their marriage would have worked if it actually happened.

“I think that we were both willing to put in the work and I think that we would actively try and if we were meant to be together, then we would still be together. I know we would put in that effort. [But] there’s no way of knowing. … I wouldn’t say I’m happy he said no or [that I’m] angry still. I think that what was supposed to happen happened. I mean, it didn’t work out. I’m sure this other path that, you know, we’re gonna go down and there’s a reason for everything,” said Micah.

Meanwhile, Paul highlighted that he hadn't made any decision till reaching the altar but he was feeling amiss until the very last moment while standing in front of his bride.

“And I hadn’t made the decision, you know, as soon as it came out of my mouth, that’s when the decision was made,” said Paul.

“I don’t regret it. It was the right call, I think, at the time, and it was a realization that while we did love who we were in that moment, there’s a lot more to marrying someone than just that,” he added.