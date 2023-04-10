Love Is Blind season 4 men are breaking the mold with refreshing portrayal of masculinity

Love Is Blind has always been a source of drama and scandal on the reality TV dating scene, with accusations of gaslighting and controlling behaviour often plaguing the show's male contestants. However, season 4 of the hit series has made one key improvement: it offers a refreshing portrayal of emotionally mature men. Zack Goytowski and Marshall Glaze in Love is Blind

From Marshall Glaze supporting Jackelina in Mexico to Zack Goytowski having open and candid conversations with Irina, the men on this season's Love Is Blind have shown us that emotionally mature men do exist. Their friendships are wholesome in a way that we're not used to seeing on our screens, with discussions about the value of vulnerability and healthy male bonding.

Of course, the men on this season are not without their faults, but the show's portrayal of male vulnerability is an important step in combatting toxic masculinity narratives that have overwhelmed the genre previously. The age of contestants this season may have played a factor in this shift, with the oldest contestants being 37 and 36, respectively, and the youngest being 27.

Overall, Love Is Blind season 4 provides positive representation of healthy relationship dynamics and opens the door to wider conversations about toxic behaviours. While not perfect, the emotionally mature men on this season's show offer a refreshing change from the toxic behaviours often seen on reality TV dating shows.