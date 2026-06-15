Madhur Virli apologises for ‘cuddle after rape’ joke after facing backlash: ‘Certain topics require sensitivity’

Amid the outrage for the ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show last week, a clip from stand-up comedian Madhur Virli's 2024 show Love & Latex resurfaced on social media. It sparked immediate backlash, with many calling for immediate action against the comedian. Madhur has now addressed the controversy and apologised for the joke. (Also read: Internet outraged by comedian Madhur Virli's joke on rape cases amid Pranit More biryani row, demands strict action)

What Madhur wrote in his apology

Madhur Virli has issued an apology for his joke on rape cases.

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Taking to his YouTube channel, Madhur made a new post to issue an official statement on the controversy. The statement read, “This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently.”

Madhur Virli's statement.

‘The only honest thing to do is acknowledge it’

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Concluding his statement, Madhur said, “Regarding Instagram, I had deactivated my account around six months ago. I am genuinely sorry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concluding his statement, Madhur said, “Regarding Instagram, I had deactivated my account around six months ago. I am genuinely sorry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the clip, he was seen commenting on rape cases. He made comments on what would happen in a scenario where out of 10 rape cases, one case involves murder after rape. Madhur went on to comment on what the perpetrator must be thinking before thinking of murdering the victim. A user uploaded the video on Instagram and wrote, “Please stop this nonsense, disgusting things in the name of comedy.” Pranit More controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, he was seen commenting on rape cases. He made comments on what would happen in a scenario where out of 10 rape cases, one case involves murder after rape. Madhur went on to comment on what the perpetrator must be thinking before thinking of murdering the victim. A user uploaded the video on Instagram and wrote, “Please stop this nonsense, disgusting things in the name of comedy.” Pranit More controversy {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Pranit More issued a second apology after the ₹370 biryani remarks at his show drew widespread criticism. He said, "I deserve this hate. That man said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing so I also got carried away. This was a big mistake. I could have stopped him then and there and taken a stand. I gave him a platform and that escalated matters so fast. I want to apologise to all those who got hurt." He called for a second chance and assured that his work will reflect his efforts to become a better person.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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