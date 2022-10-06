Madhuri Dixit sends Baal Gopal for Alia Bhatt through Neetu Kapoor on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as she expects first baby

Neetu Kapoor is the latest guest on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The new promo video from the show features performances from the Kapoor special episode. In the episode, contestant Niti Taylor pays a tribute to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding through her performance. Madhuri Dixit sends a special gift to Alia as she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. Also read: Inside pics from Alia Bhatt’s baby shower

Colors TV dropped the promo of the upcoming weekend episode on Instagram. The video starts with judge Karan Johar welcoming Neetu with ‘swag.’ As Niti recreates Ranbir-Alia’s wedding with their iconic ivory wedding look, Neetu is seen blessing and sharing a hug with her. She calls Niti's performance “beautiful” and adds, “I am so touched.”

In the video, Madhuri Dixit also says, “Neetu ji, abhi unki shaadi bhi ho gai hain aur woh abhi parents banne ja rahe hain. Main kuch le kar aayi hun for Alia, Baal Gopal hain (Alia and Ranbir are now married and about to become parents I have something for her).” Neetu responds to Madhuri’s warm gesture with a hug.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. They announced Alia’s pregnancy in June. The Kapoor family recently held Alia’s baby shower with their close family members and friends. Alia shared pictures of her intimate baby where she is seen posing and blushing with Ranbir Kapoor. In one of them, she sat on Ranbir’s lap while he planted a sweet kiss on Alia’s cheek. Other pictures featured the actor with her in-laws, Bhatt family and close friends.

Alia and Ranbir were last seen in the film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it was released on September 9. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

