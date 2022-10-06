Inside pics from Alia Bhatt’s baby shower: Ranbir Kapoor kisses mom-to-be, shares candid moments with Neetu and family

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed together at the actor's baby shower in Mumbai. They are expecting their first child. On Thursday, Alia shared pictures and gave a glimpse into her baby shower, attended by her and Ranbir's families and close friends. In the caption of the Instagram post, Alia wrote, “Just… love." She added a yellow heart emojis to her caption. Also read: Alia Bhatt decks up in yellow ethnic outfit for her baby shower

The first photo showed a candid moment between Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. While Alia is seen wearing a bright yellow kurta set with minimal jewellery as she laughs, Ranbir is seen in a pastel kurta pyjama set. The couple's photo also shares a glimpse of their home, where a photo from their wedding was kept along with other framed pictures.

In the next photo, Alia is seen sitting on Ranbir’s lap as he planted a kiss on her cheek. It was followed by a candid moment between Alia and the Bhatt family, including, mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt, and sister Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. She also posed with her in-laws in a group picture alongside another one with her close friends. The last one featured Alia and Ranbir with their hands folded during a prayer. A group photo also featured Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, and his cousin, actor Karisma Kapoor. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also seen in the photo.

After Alia shared the post, fans rushed to the comments section and dropped heart emojis. Stylists Ami Patel and Tanya Ghavri, as well as singer Sophie Choudry, actors Anushka Ranjan and Pooja Bhatt also dropped heart emojis on Alia's post.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022. In June, Alia took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir. They were last seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which marked their first collaboration. They also fell in love while working on the film together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON