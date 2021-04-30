Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mahekk Chahal on break-up with Ashmit Patel: ‘He was not the right person for me’
Mahekk Chahal on break-up with Ashmit Patel: ‘He was not the right person for me’

Mahekk Chahal, who was previously engaged to Ashmit Patel, said that he was ‘not the right person’ for her. She added that she is currently single.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal got engaged in 2017 but later broke up.(Photo: Waseem Gashroo/HT)

Mahekk Chahal got engaged to Ashmit Patel in 2017 but early last year, it was confirmed that they had parted ways. In a new interview, she said that he was ‘not the right person’ for her, and that she is single at the moment.

“I don’t want to speak about the past. Sometimes situations change and mindsets don’t match even after living together for years. I don’t want to comment on my past relationship, but let’s say Ashmit was not the right person for me,” she told a leading daily.

On being asked about her current relationship status, Mahekk said that the Covid-19 pandemic struck India soon after her break-up with Ashmit, and she was hesitant to start dating someone new during the lockdown.

“I am single and soon after my breakup, we were hit by the pandemic. So how will you meet people or date anyone? I was also scared to explore a relationship during the lockdown. I believe that if it is meant to happen I will find someone, but I don't feel that a boyfriend is mandatory in your life,” she said.

Mahekk and Ashmit knew each other for over a decade and were in a relationship for a few years when he proposed. He had popped the question to her in August 2017, while on a romantic getaway in Spain. The two actors participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss. While he was the second runner-up of the fourth season, she was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 5.

Ashmit, who made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Inteha in 2003, has appeared in a number of films including Murder, Dil Diya Hai and Fight Club. Mahekk has acted in films such as Nayee Padosan and Wanted.

