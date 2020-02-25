e-paper
Home / TV / Ashmit Patel on differences with sister Ameesha: ‘She is my sister and I love her to death’

Ashmit Patel on differences with sister Ameesha: ‘She is my sister and I love her to death’

Ashmit Patel says he and his sister Ameesha Patel are on good terms unlike what the rumours suggest.

tv Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:06 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ashmit Patel doesn’t care about rumours of tiff with Ameesha anymore.
Ashmit Patel doesn’t care about rumours of tiff with Ameesha anymore.
         

Apart from his career as an actor and DJ, there’s much talk around Ashmit Patel’s personal life, of late. While he and actor Maheck Chahal called off their engagement, there are also reports that Ashmit and his sister, actor Ameesha Patel have mended their differences.

The actor, who prefers keeping his personal life private, insists that the reason he doesn’t feel like explaining people around is because he feels believes that won’t end the speculations.

Talking about Ameesha, he starts with how he’d earlier get upset with news about their rift, but not anymore. “The stories have been floating for I don’t know how long, I guess for over fifteen years. And what do you possible explain or how much will you explain because I think people will think what they want to. Every day something new is being reported, so I don’t know what the new speculation is,” says the actor, who is making his web debut with the series The Bull of Dalal Street. Apart from that, he has already shooting for one more series and is currently film for the third one.

 

The siblings were not on talking terms or quite some time, and Ameesha even dragged their father Amit Patel alleging that he mismanaged her hard-earned money. Later, they mended ways, but in 2017 the siblings again had a fall out.

Ashmit sounds emotional talking about his sister. “She’s my sister and I love her to death and I’d be there for her no matter what, through all the thick and thin. I’ve always been there for her, she can count on me and hopefully I can also count on her for anything, anywhere and anytime,” adds Ashmit, known for films such as Murder (2003), Fight Club – Members Only (2006) and Jai Ho (2014).

Also read: Kajol asked husband Ajay Devgn for a selfie, his hilarious response is now a viral photo

Switch to his relationship status, Ashmit and Maheck got engaged in 2017 and were supposed to marry a year later, but they pushed the wedding given the differences that cropped up. In January this year, they called off their wedding. Asked Ashmit if he’s in touch with Mahekk and would they work together if an opportunity strikes, the actor dodged the question saying, “It’s too fresh right now so let’s see… I don’t want to talk about it.”

