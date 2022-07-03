Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's cook arrested for allegedly threatening to kill couple, daughter

The cook of actor-couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, who allegedly threatened to kill them and their two-year-old daughter Tara, was recently arrested. As per a new report, the cook identified as 40-year-old Santosh Yadav was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A few days ago, Mahhi Vij in a series of now-deleted tweets shared an account of how she was threatened by her cook. (Also Read | Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali file FIR after cook allegedly threatens to kill them)

Taking to Twitter, Mahhi wrote, "I'm sitting at Oshiwara police station scared of me and my daughter's life help us @MumbaiPolice he openly told me he will kill me with khanjar (dagger) and he will out on bail wow." She also added, "Video is with me of him harassing me killing me @MumbaiPolice." Another of her tweet read, “Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. @MumbaiPolice wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna (organise a rally after death) he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe (will stab you with a knife).”

Mid-day quoted a police official as saying, "The actor had contacted the police via Twitter and later lodged an FIR at the Oshiwara police station. The accused was booked under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 29 evening. The police arrested him on the same day and on June 30, he was produced before the Andheri metropolitan court." As per the report, Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Sanjay Latkar confirmed the cook's arrest.

Last week, Mahhi told ETimes. “It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 bihari laake khada kar dunga’ (I’ll get 200 people outside your house). He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter.”

Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in 2011 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019. The duo has been working in the industry for over a decade now.

