Mahhi Vij posts unseen photo taken just after daughter Tara’s birth, shares pain of ‘not-so-natural form of delivery’

Mahhi Vij took to Instagram to share an unseen photo taken right after daughter Tara’s birth and talked about the pain she experienced after the delivery through C-section. The picture, which also features Mahhi’s husband Jay Bhanushali, was clicked inside a hospital.

In a long note, Mahhi talked about the pain of a C-section delivery, but how it ultimately made her stronger. “Giving birth to a child is never easy and especially all the more challenging if you have a C-Section. On one end is a child you want to nurture and on the other is the pain that your body is going through due to the stitches and the not-so-natural form of delivery,” she wrote.

“But I feel everything that happens in life makes you stronger and we women are stronger than we know! To all the mothers out there who have given birth and that too the more difficult way, remember its all worth it when we look at our child, the greatest blessing in disguise! Celebrate motherhood because I know for me its life’s greatest gift! #csection #csectionrecovery #csectionscar #csectionmonthawereness,” she added.

Also see: Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber showers her with diamonds on anniversary. Watch video

Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011 and Tara was born in 2019. They are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

Earlier this week, Mahhi left Tara behind as she travelled to Delhi for a one-day shoot. In videos shared online, the little one was seen crying as she came to see her mother off at the Mumbai airport. Later, Jay shared a video of Mahhi excitedly hugging Tara as she returned home.

Mahhi is known for her roles in serials such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. She and Jay also participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 5, which they won.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON