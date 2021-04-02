Mahira Sharma is 'more than a friend', but Paras Chhabra doesn't want to label it because controlling exes made him wary

Rumoured Bigg Boss couple Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma 'are more than friends', he has admitted. However, Para refused to put a label on their relationship. The two met on Bigg Boss 13.

In an interview, he said that they don't want to rush into something and regret it later. He added that his past relationships have informed the decisions that he is making now.

"Mahira and I are more than friends. We have become family. It necessary always to give a tag or put a tag on a relationship. I feel when you give a name or put a tag on a relationship, you become controlling," he told a leading daily. "We don't keep too many expectations from each other because all the problems start when we you are not able to to fulfil expectations," he added.

He said that although he loves Mahira, his past romantic experiences have told him that people tend to become controlling. "There were times when I was stopped from taking up few shows. I was told don't do bold scenes, kissing scenes in web shows," he said, adding that in the past, he was dissuaded from taking on certain projects because of his partners.

Paras has spoken about his relationship with Pavitra Punia, who appeared on Bigg Boss 14 and found love in co-contestant Eijaz Khan. Paras had accused Pavitra of hiding her marriage from him when they dated and said he found out only when her husband messaged him. Paras also claimed that he discovered many other ‘shocking revelations’ about Pavitra.

Mahira stood up for Paras, and accused Pavitra of ‘taking the route of lies and deceit’. She told a leading daily, “I don’t understand why these girls are after Paras to get fame? During Naagin 3, I knew she was married and at that time she was dating Paras and somebody else too. She was three-timing and now she is blaming Paras for it, just because you are a woman you can’t play the victim card.”

