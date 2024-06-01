Malala Yousafzai makes acting debut in British show We Are Lady Parts; internet reacts to her 'cowgirl' first look pic

Malala Yousafzai is making her screen debut with a cameo in the second season of the British show We Are Lady Parts. The Nobel Peace Prize winner's first look from the TV series has been grabbing attention on social media since its release. It shows Malala wearing a cowboy hat while riding a horse. Season 2 of Niza Mandoor's show, featuring an appearance by the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, will debut on Thursday on the NBCUniversal streamer in the US and Channel 4 in the UK. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to Malala Yousafzai as she unfollows Hasan Minhaj, says 'he prefers petty over funny' Season 2 of Niza Mandoor's show, featuring an appearance by Malala Yousafzai will debut on Thursday on the NBCUniversal streamer in the U.S. and Channel 4 in the U.K.

Malala is head-to-toe cowgirl in debut cameo

Sharing Malala's first look on Reddit, a person wrote, "A lot of people are going to be annoyed for this for some reason." Another said, "Making weak idiots very, very angry is kind of her thing." Some on Instagram were less than impressed with the first look of Malala's cameo.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

One wrote, "Doing what she does best... ACTING!!!! It's all in the open now." A second said, "Acting and hidden talent? Nah! You were doing it from the start ." Another questioned her alleged silence on Palestine and commented on a post, "Rafah is on fire, and when did she raise her voice for them???" Someone defended Malala, writing, “Leave her alone! Let her live her life. She’s not living your life.”

Malala on her acting debut

In an exclusive interview with British Vogue, the activist said that she 'never expected to be in a show'. Further asked about how she landed Nida Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts – which follows Amina (Anjana Vasan), Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse) and Bisma (Faith Omole), the members of an all-female Muslim punk band hellbent on making it big – Malala said, "I went to the premiere of Polite Society, and I saw her speak there. That film is a masterpiece. It broke all the stereotypes."

She added, "I thanked Nida for making it, and for making We Are Lady Parts. They’re so important and reach so many people. They aren’t just for brown people – there’s so much in them that everyone can relate to, from friendship and family dynamics to having the confidence to follow your passions. That’s why I wanted to get into the entertainment world, too, because I want young people and women to get a chance to reflect the world as they see it, and through those stories, we can all connect with each other. But, I’ve always been behind the scenes – I never expected to be in a show myself. Now, I’m finally showing my hidden talent."