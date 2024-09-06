Manu Bhaker says only Shah Rukh Khan can do romance; Amitabh Bachchan reminds her ‘humne bhi pyar mohabbat kiya’

Manu Bhaker's recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was all about celebrating sports and her love for cinema. In addition to discussing her hard work and achievements, she also spoke with show host Amitabh Bachchan about her fondness for Bollywood. When asked a question related to the film Dil To Pagal Hai, the Olympic shooter stated that when it comes to love and romance, only Shah Rukh Khan fits the bill for her. Amitabh responded to her with a witty reply. (Also read: Manu Bhaker recreates Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Mohabbatein dialogue on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16; check out his reaction) Amitabh Bachchan responded to Manu Bhaker when she said only SRK when it comes to romance.

Big B says he has also romanced in many films

During one of the questions, a track from Yash Chopra's Dil To Pagal Hai was played and she was asked, “Which actor is in this film?” She replied, “When it comes to love and romance, it has to be Shah Rukh Khan.” While reacting to her answer, the veteran actor stated that, “Aisa hai Devi Ji ki humne bhi bohot pyar mohabbat kiya hua hai filmo me (Madam, I have also done enough love and romance in my movies).” As everyone burst out laughing, Manu said, “Aapka naam nahi tha Sir (Sir your name was not there in the question).”

Manu Bhaker on KBC's Jeet Ka Jashn

Manu, along with Indian freestyle wrestler Aman Sehrawat was invited to a special episode of KBC 16 titled Jeet Ka Jashn. Both Manu and Aman won the bronze medals for India at Paris Olympics 2024. Amitabh praised their hard-work and inspiring journey while speaking to them.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Amitabh, who recently starred in Nag Ashwin's dystopian action-thriller Kalki 2898 AD, is expected to film the sequel in 2025. The epic science-fiction film also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobana, Saswata Chatterjee, Anil George, Pasupathy, Rajendra Prasad and Brahmanandam in important roles. The movie is available for streaming in Hindi on Netflix and in other regional languages on Prime Video. The veteran actor is also a part of R Balki's adaptation of The Intern, where he will be co-starring alongside Deepika.