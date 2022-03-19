Meghan Markle's former co-star Simon Rex says he was offered 50 lakh by tabloids to claim he slept with her

Simon Rex who had earlier worked with former actor and Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has revealed that he was once offered $70,000 (over ₹50 lakh) to claim that he had a sexual relationship with Meghan. Simon Rex, who appeared with Meghan in the sitcom Cuts, revealed this in a recent interview. Before she married Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan was a popular and successful actor, widely known for her role in Suits. (Also read: Meghan Markle receives front-page apology from UK tabloid after legal battle)

Meghan and Simon had only once appeared together in a single episode of Cuts back in 2005. Meghan was already popular back then while Simon was struggling. In a recent interview, Simon spoke about his financial problems then and how several tabloids reached out to him, offering large sums of money to claim he had slept with Meghan.

This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw. https://t.co/oBF1SDbhqo — Simon Rex (@SimonRex) March 18, 2022

Speaking to the Guardian, Simon said, “I was broke as f***! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.” He added that their off-screen interactions never got further than one platonic lunch. Simon further added that after he refused the offer, Meghan sent him a thank you note when she learnt of it. “She said: ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people.’” The actor said he still has the letter framed in his home. Simon later tweeted a confirmation of the story as well.

Meghan started acting in the early 2000s with small roles in TV shows. She found fame through her role as Rachel Zane in seven seasons of the hit show Suits. After marrying Prince Harry in 2018, she retired from acting and was given the royal title of the Duchess of Sussex. In 2020, Harry and Meghan announced that they were 'stepping back' from royal duties and would divide their time between the UK and US.

Meghan has had frequent run-ins with tabloids. In December 2021, Meghan received a printed apology from the publishers of a British tabloid. The London High Court had ordered the UK tabloid The Mail on Sunday to print a front-page apology for breaching Meghan's privacy.

