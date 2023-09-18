Mika Singh on not marrying Akanksha Puri: 'I realised we weren’t meant to be together'

Rapper Mika Singh has finally opened up on why he did not marry Akanksha Puri. Mika chose Akanksha Puri as his life partner on the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, last year. Speaking with ETimes in a new interview, Mika said that soon after the show, they realised that they were not meant to be together. (Also read: Jad Hadid's girlfriend warns Akanksha Puri)

Mika chose his old friend and wild card contestant Akanksha Puri as his bride on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti.

Mika told the English daily that he really wanted to get married and even his friends were pressuring him to do so. Therefore he decided to be a part of Swayamwar: Mika Di Vohti. "However, after choosing Akanksha as my companion, I realised that we were not meant to be with each other. I am a singer, musician and she is an actress. I keep travelling across the world for my concerts, while she is stationed at one place because of her projects. I figured that if she was also a singer, we could have collaborated and travelled together, but since she is an actor and her work is different from mine, we mutually decided to be friends.”

Mika and Akanksha were spotted just once or twice after the show on rumoured dinner dates and she even announced soon that she was not dating him. The Emglish daily also asked Mika if the show was scripted, or a sham. “The show was not a sham, neither was Akanksha’s entry planned. It’s just that things didn’t work out for us. As far as marriage goes, I have now left things to destiny. Marriage is a big decision and though I am keen to find a life partner I don't want to regret later after taking a hasty step. So, it is important that I take my time," he said.

Akanksha Puri was not a regular contestant on Mika Di Vohti - she entered the show as a wild card entry. She had tough competition with co-contestants Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. When she appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this year, Akanksha told the Bollywood star that she was not dating Mika.

