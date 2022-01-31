Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after suffering fall from 60-story building, Harnaaz Sandhu mourns her death

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst died on Sunday. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu penned a heartfelt note for Cheslie and said that she is “heartbroken” to hear the news.

Cheslie, a beauty queen, lawyer, fashion blogger and Extra TV correspondent fell from a "higher elevation" of a 60-story condominium in New York City just after 7 am on Sunday, January 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesperson told E! News.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, Harnaaz shared a picture in which she can be seen sharing smiles with Cheslie after her victory at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel.

She captioned the picture, "This is heartbreaking and unbelievable, you were always an inspiration to many. Rest In Peace Cheslie."

As per E! News, the NYPD has shared that the death of Kryst, who lived on the ninth floor, appears to be a suicide, adding that a medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause.

Cheslie was born in Jackson, Michigan in 1991 and grew up in South Carolina. She attended the University of South Carolina and in 2017, graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law. She worked as a lawyer at North Carolina firm Poyner Spruill LLP as a civil litigator. She also founded the women's business apparel blog White Collar Glam.

In 2019, she won the title of Miss North Carolina USA and after being crowned Miss USA 2019, she took a sabbatical from work. In 2020, her firm appointed her its first diversity advisor. Also in 2019, Cheslie began working as a New York correspondent for Extra.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

