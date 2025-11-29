'There's too much censorship, restrictions': Mona Singh says the kind of shows OTT streams 'would never be shown on TV'

Mona Singh has been among the many actors who have consciously moved from television to OTT and films over the last decade or so, almost entirely ditching the so-called ‘idiot box’. In a new interview, Mona has said that OTT allows actors more freedom to portray nuanced characters due to fewer limitations. Mona Singh has spoken about the differences in TV and OTT.(PTI Photo)

Mona Singh on how censorship hurts TV

In an interview with Bombay Times, she said, The kind of shows we watch online would never be shown on TV as there’s too much censorship and too many restrictions there. As an actor, you wouldn’t get the chance to portray such complex characters there. I’m happy people have embraced OTT. It’s a great phase for actors, writers and creators — there are so many stories to tell, so much more to do.”

Mona started her acting career on TV with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, back in 2003. After doing soaps, variety shows, and even hosting reality shows for a decade, she moved to films and eventually OTT shows. Talking of her journey, Mona added, “From Jassi to playing a cop (in the web show Mistry), starring in Made in Heaven season 2 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, it has been quite a journey. I didn’t know anyone when I came to Mumbai, so everything that happened feels like a bonus. I’ve always liked to challenge myself as an actor and I feel blessed that I’m getting such brilliant opportunities on OTT now.”

Mona Singh's recent work

Mona was most recently seen in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which released on Netflix earlier this year. The actor will be next seen in Border 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film is slated to release in theatres on 25 January for the Republic Day weekend.