Munawar Faruqui gets a grand welcome from thousands of fans in Mumbai's Dongri after winning Bigg Boss 17. Watch

Munawar Faruqui gets a grand welcome from thousands of fans in Mumbai's Dongri after winning Bigg Boss 17. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 29, 2024 06:27 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui got a superstar treatment as a sea of fans gathered around his car and he lifted his Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss, got a grand welcome by thousands of his fans at Dongri in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Monday, a paparazzo account shared a video of Munawar in Dongri. (Also Read | Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on allegation that Bigg Boss 17 winner was fixed)

Munawar Faruqui gets a hero's welcome in Dongri.
Munawar Faruqui gets a hero's welcome in Dongri.

Munawar visits Dongri

In the clip, Munawar opened the sunroof of his car and stood there. As a sea of the crowd gathered around his car, he was seen lifting his trophy. The reality show winner also gestured at them to cheer for him.

People tried to shake his hands, click pictures and greet him. Munawar also folded his hands, thanking the fans for their support. For meeting his fans, he wore a grey T-shirt, a beige jacket and denims.

Munawar's post after winning show

Earlier, Munawar took to Instagram and shared a picture while posing with the coveted trophy and Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan. He wrote, "Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (A lot of thanks, people. With your love and support, the trophy finally reached Dongri)."

He also added, "Special thanks to Bade Bhai (big brother) @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance. Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya #Karliya. (Thanks to #munawarkijanta and #munawarkewarrior from the bottom of my heart). We have done it."

Munawar on his win

While addressing the media, after he was announced as the winner of the show, Munawar had said, "...I am very happy and thankful. I am fortunate to have such a fan following...I always remember my parents during the sad and happy times..." He was declared the winner and Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Munawar took home the coveted trophy and cash prize of 50 lakh.

Munawar in Bigg Boss 17

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house. However, his game backfired soon, and he faced several hurdles, mainly when Ayesha Khan entered the show making some serious allegations against him.

Ayesha blamed him for cheating on her, making false promises, and proposing to another girl for marriage. His game hit rock bottom but he managed to stand tall. Before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar gained popularity after winning reality show Lock Upp.

with ANI inputs


