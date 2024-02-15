Munawar Faruqui pokes fun at Aditya Narayan’s behaviour at concert: ‘Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega’

Stand-up comic and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui took to his X account to weigh in on the Aditya Narayan drama. The singer recently made news for flinging a fan’s phone during a concert. Here’s how Munawar poked fun at Aditya. (Also Read: Aditya Narayan breaks silence on his viral concert video where he threw away fan's phone) Munawar Faruqui reacted to Aditya Narayan flinging a fan's phone(Instagram)

Munawar’s post

Recently, a video of Aditya grabbing a fan’s phone and throwing it away while performing in Bhilai went viral and attracted criticism. Munawar decided to have some fun, altering the lyrics of the popular song, Papa Kehte Hain from the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, sung by Aditya’s father, Udit Narayan. Munawar wrote on X, “Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega…#AdityaNarayan.”

What transpired

Aditya was performing at an event on Sunday and a video shot there went viral on social media. In the video, he’s singing Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don. As he walks on stage, he pauses and looks at an audience member. He grabs the person’s phone from their hands and when unable to do so, he is also seen hitting them. After this, Aditya grabs the phone away from their hands and throws it into the crowd. This is not the first time the singer has faced controversy. In 2017, a video had emerged of him engaged in a heated exchange with an airport personnel at Raipur airport.

Aditya’s response

The singer spoke to Zoom three days after the incident and said, “Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That’s all.” An unnamed event manager offered an explanation for the behaviour, claiming that the fan was disturbing the singer and had hit him multiple times with his phone. “That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool,” they told the publication.

