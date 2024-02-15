 Munawar Faruqui pokes fun at Aditya Narayan’s behaviour at concert - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / TV / Munawar Faruqui pokes fun at Aditya Narayan’s behaviour at concert: ‘Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega’

Munawar Faruqui pokes fun at Aditya Narayan’s behaviour at concert: ‘Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 15, 2024 09:43 AM IST

Stand-up comic and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui reacted to singer Aditya Narayan flinging a fan’s phone away at a concert.

Stand-up comic and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui took to his X account to weigh in on the Aditya Narayan drama. The singer recently made news for flinging a fan’s phone during a concert. Here’s how Munawar poked fun at Aditya. (Also Read: Aditya Narayan breaks silence on his viral concert video where he threw away fan's phone)

Munawar Faruqui reacted to Aditya Narayan flinging a fan's phone(Instagram)
Munawar Faruqui reacted to Aditya Narayan flinging a fan's phone(Instagram)

Munawar’s post

Recently, a video of Aditya grabbing a fan’s phone and throwing it away while performing in Bhilai went viral and attracted criticism. Munawar decided to have some fun, altering the lyrics of the popular song, Papa Kehte Hain from the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, sung by Aditya’s father, Udit Narayan. Munawar wrote on X, “Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega…#AdityaNarayan.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What transpired

Aditya was performing at an event on Sunday and a video shot there went viral on social media. In the video, he’s singing Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don. As he walks on stage, he pauses and looks at an audience member. He grabs the person’s phone from their hands and when unable to do so, he is also seen hitting them. After this, Aditya grabs the phone away from their hands and throws it into the crowd. This is not the first time the singer has faced controversy. In 2017, a video had emerged of him engaged in a heated exchange with an airport personnel at Raipur airport.

Aditya’s response

The singer spoke to Zoom three days after the incident and said, “Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That’s all.” An unnamed event manager offered an explanation for the behaviour, claiming that the fan was disturbing the singer and had hit him multiple times with his phone. “That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool,” they told the publication.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On