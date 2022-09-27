Munawar Faruqui, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and more: A tentative list of Bigg Boss contestants this year

It is that time of the year again when TV audiences go crazy and begin speculating. The reality show Bigg Boss will soon kick start the sixteenth season and speculations are already rife around who may participate in the show that is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16 teaser: Salman Khan returns as host, reveals details of new season)

Traditionally, candidates for the show are not revealed officially before the show's premiere but rumour mills work overtime to talk about possible participants. This year, many popular names have been doing the rounds. Among these, TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Surbhi Jyoti have refuted all rumours of their participation.

Here is a list of all candidates likely to be seen on the show this year:

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui may appear on Bigg Boss 16.

The top name doing the rounds for Bigg Boss participation this year is the stand-up comedian. Earlier this year, he participated in the first season of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp and also won the show.

Tina Datta

TV actor Tina Datta

Best known for her role in popular TV show Uttaran, TV actor Tina Datta is also likely to be seen on the show.

Shalin Bhanot

Actor Shalin Bhanot.

MTV Roadies 2 contestant Shalin may also be seen on Bigg Boss 16. Shalin has also featured in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Shiv Thakre

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakre.

Bigg Boss 16 may also feature Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv as a participant. Shiv also appeared on the third season of the Marathi version of the show as a guest.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Actor Sumbul Khan.

Imlie actor Sumbul is likely to be a participant in the show. A new promo of the show has dropped hints and fans believe it is Sumbul seen in the video.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

TV actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who has been ruling hearts since her performance in Choti Sardarni. Fans have also guessed her name after a promo for the show.

