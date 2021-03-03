Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son Sufi, see their first photo

Jankee Parekh, the wife of actor Nakuul Mehta, shared her first picture with son Sufi. The couple welcomed the baby boy, their first child, last month.

In the accompanying Instagram post, Jankee talked about leaving Sufi alone for some time, while she paid a visit to the dentist. She said that despite timing everything in advance, he woke up and began ‘crying incessantly’ while she was away. She felt a surge of emotions as she rushed home after the appointment.

As soon as Jankee reached home and held Sufi, he stopped crying, but she broke down. Nakuul took the picture of them when they were reunited.

“1st of March was the first time I left Sufi home alone whist I went to the dentist for just literally 40 mins. I was prepping for it all day, timing everything in a way that I manage to feed him well and also manage to reach the doctors in time . But ofcourse nothing ever goes as planned when you really want it to,” she wrote.

“My cellphone rang five mins before I was about to finish at the dentist and was told that Sufi is awake and crying incessantly. The next ten mins from the time I left the dentist until the time I reached home, I felt a whole lot of emotions that I probably I haven’t felt for anyone else in the world,” she added.

Jankee felt guilty about her dentist appointment and responsible as she was unable to help as he cried. “He wanted more milk and I just wasn’t physically there. I wanted to run to him immediately and hold him close so that he stops crying. This was a picture taken by @nakuulmehta , just when I re-united with my son ( after merely 40 mins). The minute I held him close to me he stopped crying and I started,” she wrote.

“As a mother you always want to do your best, but then sometimes we fall short, but we never stop trying. Happy first month into this beautiful world, Sufi. @babysufim #firsttimemom #SufiandMaa,” she added.

