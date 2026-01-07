New Delhi, "Space Gen – Chandrayaan", the upcoming series on JioHotstar, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran, is set to release on the streamer on January 23. Nakuul Mehta-starrer 'Space Gen - Chandrayaan' to premiere on JioHotstar on January 23

The streaming platform shared the announcement with a teaser on its X handle on Tuesday. "Chaand tak ka safar aasaan toh nahi tha, par Bharat ke liye namumkin bhi nahi tha! Witness the untold story of the scientists who turned India’s dreams into history. Hotstar Specials: 'Space Gen – Chandrayaan', all episodes streaming Jan 23 on JioHotstar," read the caption.

Directed by Anant Singh, the series marks the collaboration of JioHotstar with The Viral Fever . It also stars Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt in pivotal roles. It is inspired by true events and revolves around India's Chandrayaan-2 mission, according to a press release.

"India’s Lunar Mission is a masterclass in resilience and ambition. We knew early on that the soul of the story resides as much in the people who carried its weight as it did on the mission. It is a story of pride, unwavering faith, ambition and the ability to rise above failure. Together with JioHotstar and TVF, we are incredibly proud to present this series. We hope it allows audiences to experience not only a historic mission but also the human courage that drove it," Singh said in a statement.

Mehta said the honesty of the script was something which "resonated with him the most". "It doesn’t just celebrate the final triumph; it honors the grit required to return after failure. Embodying that emotional journey was a challenge that stayed with me long after the cameras stopped rolling."

"We all worked with a deep respect for the fact that this story belongs to the entire nation.I am immensely proud of this show, and I can’t wait for audiences on JioHotstar to witness the quiet resilience that shaped a defining moment in India’s history," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.