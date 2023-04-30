Nandish Sandhu pens a note for brother Onkar after his death: 'See you on the other side Chote'

Actor Nandish Sandhu's brother Onkar Singh Sandhu died on April 28 after battling cancer. He posted a photograph of Onkar and shared a heartfelt note on Instagram about being a 'true fighter'. The actor, who was last seen in Jubilee, wrote that he would promise to celebrate Onkar every day of his life. Several members of the television industry including Ankita Lokhande and Arjun Bijlani added their condolence messages on Nandish's post. (Also read: Nandish Sandhu: Long commitments like daily soaps block my growth) Nandish Sandhu wrote a note for his brother Onkar after his death on April 28.

Sharing a photo of Onkar on Instagram, Nandish wrote, "This is how you will always be remembered meri jaan. Smiling, spreading joy, touching lives and a true fighter. See you on the other side Chote. You’ve taught us all how to fight right till the end and that too smiling. I promise to celebrate you every single day of my life. R.I.P. Onkar Singh Sandhu #rip #brother #fighter." In the photo, Onkar wore a black T-shirt with a denim jacket and jeans. He can be seen looking away in the distance and smiling.

Actor Ankita Lokhande wrote, "May he rest in peace Nandish.. sending lots and lots of strength to u and family .. Stay strong." While Arjun Bijlani added, "Om shanti." Pooja Gor shared, "So sorry to hear this. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to you and your family." Bharti Singh posted a folded hands emoji and wrote, "Rip." Fans also offered their condolences to the Sandhu family for their loss and sent messages of support to Nandish in the comments section.

Recently seen as a pivotal character named Jamshed Khan in the Prime Video series Jubilee, the actor is known for his breakthrough role as Veer on the TV series Uttaran from 2009 to 2012. He also acted in the TV series Phir Subah Hogi (2012), Beintehaa (2013), as well as the web series Grahan (2021) and Undekhi (2022).

Nandish played Hrithik Roshan's brother in the feature film Super 30 (2019) and also appeared in the film Family of Thakurganj (2019). He was married to Rashami Desai, his Uttaran co-star for around two years. They got divorced in 2015.

