Narayani Shastri: Going home after work remains the first choice, but bio-bubble is need of the hour

It has been over a month since actor Narayani Shastri met her family, as she continues to shoot in a bio-bubble out of Mumbai. But she’s not letting her spirit down, instead adopting a practical approach.

“We are far away from Mumbai, with a very limited unit. The work productivity is good, and my concentration level is great, but yes, I do miss my family a lot,” admits Shastri, adding, “But, it is alright. We are working and we should be grateful for that.”

Being a practical person and having a rational thought process is helping Shastri get a grip of these “extraordinary work situations” in these extraordinary times.

“It is tough but we know it is not going to be there forever. Also, now we have such advanced technology. Thanks to that, we get to see each other and talk to each other. So, aisa nahi hai ke taar bhejna padega,” she quips.

Talking about shooting in a bio-bubble for her daily show, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shastri tells us the protocols that are being religiously followed.

“We are in a resort and everybody gets tested every ten days. People who work in the resort also live here, and they also get tested. It has been a month and a half, and thankfully nobody has tested positive,” she shares.

That being said, nothing can beat the working style before the disruption caused by the second wave of Covid-19 crisis in the country.

“Jaise hum phele kaam kar rahe the, at that time we could go back to our families. That will always be the first choice for everybody who is working. But given the situation, we are shooting in a bio-bubble away from family. It is the need of the hour,” ends the actor, longing to meet her husband, who lives in Goa.