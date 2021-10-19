Natasa Stankovic and Agastya wear matching pyjamas in new photos, her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni reacts

Actor Natasa Stankovic shared cute photos with her son, Agastya, as they wore matching blue pyjamas with a lion print. In the first picture, she kissed him on the cheek, while in the second, she appeared to be tickling him as he lay in bed. The third image showed him posing by the window.

“Twinning,” Natasa captioned her Instagram post. She added white heart and lion emojis. Her ex-boyfriend, actor Aly Goni dropped a heart-eyes emoji, as did cricketer KL Rahul. Actor Athiya Shetty left a heart emoji on the post.

Natasa and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed Agastya in July last year. The toddler celebrated his first birthday with a Boss Baby-themed party.

Previously, Natasa was in a relationship with Aly, and they continue to be on good terms even after their break-up. In fact, they participated in Nach Baliye 9 as exes and finished as the third runners-up.

Aly told a leading daily earlier that he was the subject of ‘Channa Mereya’ memes when Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement. “It’s funny how some people are reacting to this news (of Natasa’s engagement) on social media. They are making memes on it with me crying in the background to the song Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil),” he laughed, adding, “I have also been inundated with sympathy messages. What’s wrong with these people? I guess they can’t envision two exes becoming friends, as they might not be capable of it.”

Currently, Aly is in a relationship with his best friend, actor Jasmin Bhasin. The two fell in love on Bigg Boss 14. While in the Bigg Boss house, they even discussed getting married in the future. However, post the show, they said that they want to take some time before they think of tying the knot.