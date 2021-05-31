Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya celebrate with beach pics as son Agastya turns 10 months old
Actor Natasa Stankovic shared pictures from a beach trip to mark her son's 10 months birthday.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya celebrate with beach pics as son Agastya turns 10 months old

  • Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated their son Agastya's 10-month birthday with pictures from the beach.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 03:38 PM IST

Actor Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram on Monday to share some family moments with her fans. She posted pictures of a beach trip with her cricketer husband Hardik Pandya and their 10-month-old son Agastya.

The photos show Natasha in a brown spaghetti top and denim shorts. Hardik is seen in a black shirt and blue floral shorts. Natasa is carrying Agastya on one arm and holding Hardik's hand in her other hand. Behind them, the ocean waves can be seen hitting the beach. A second picture showed them with their backs to the camera. She captioned the post with just a world emoji and a red heart emoji.

It is not known if the pictures were clicked recently or are from an old trip. Nevertheless, they got many positive comments from the couple's fans. "Happy 10 months aaguuu," wrote one fan. Another person wrote, "Family goal." "Happy 10 months munchkin," read another comment.

Recently, Natasa also shared a video of Agastya trying to walk. The video showed the couple encouraging their baby, and he took wobbly steps between the two. After he successfully walked over to Natasa, a person (off camera), said, "Ab papa ke paas (go to dad now)."

Natasa and Agastya got engaged on January 1 last year. They welcomed Agastya on July 30. Hardik shared a picture of himself holding his son’s hand and wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”

Talking about how he fell for Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

