Natasa Stankovic plants a kiss on son Agastya’s head, jokes he is the reason behind her messy look
- Natasa Stankovic shared a cute video clip with her son Agastya from their morning ritual. See it here.
Actor Natasa Stankovic on Sunday took to Instagram Stories to post a clip with her son, Agastya. She revealed that her messy look was because to him.
In it, she can be heard saying: "My morning hairstyle by Agastya." We see Natasa's closeup and soon, Agastya pops into the frame. She plants a kiss on his head and then poses with him.
Natasa routinely posts pictures with her baby. After he turned seven months old, she posted a couple of pictures of her partner, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and herself with Agastya, and wrote, "Our baby is growing so fast @hardikpandya93 #7months."
Agastya was born in July last year. Welcoming the baby boy, Hardik had written in a post, "We are blessed with our baby boy." Sharing another picture with his son, Hardik had written: "The blessing from God."
While many of Natasa's posts are about her son, some are also about her other family members and in-laws. Wishing everyone on International Women's Day, she had posted a picture with her mom Radmila and had written: "Love you and miss you so much #happywomensday."
Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020. Making the announcement, Hardik had posted a picture with her and had written: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”
In May, they announced that they were expecting a baby together, and shared pictures of them from a puja and one of Hardik cradling Natasa's baby bump. He wrote in caption, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”
Deepika drops a pic in an all-green attire, draws a parallel with Alphonso mango
- Deepika Padukone posted a fresh picture in an all-green outfit. She also joked about looking like Alphonso mango. See here.
Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah what she misses the most about her father
- Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actor revealed what she misses the most about him and how he helped her find peace.
Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding
- Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid at her friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding. See new pictures of the actor dancing and having a ball with the bride squad.
Mira channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on Covid 19 scenario
- Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it
Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it
Sidharth Malhotra: No one questions you when things are going correctly and movies work well
Ranveer Singh channels the Men in Black vibe in latest pics, see here
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from a sports field. The actor was dress in an all-black ensemble.
Harman ties the knot with Sasha, Shilpa shares glimpse of his gurudwara wedding
- Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet
- Actor Shilpa Shetty applauded husband Raj Kundra's performance at the sangeet ceremony of Harman Baweja. Harman and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married in Kolkata.
Rani Mukerji announces new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on birthday
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi
- Janhvi Kapoor conducted an AMA session with fans where she took questions about her travels with family, beauty secrets and favourite co-star. See them here.
Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini
- Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has shared an Instagram post, apparently taking a dig at the 'ripped jeans' controversy.
When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scene
- Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.