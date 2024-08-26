Navina Bole separates from husband Jeet Karnani: Better to part ways than be unhappy together

Actor Navina Bole, who is known for roles in television shows such as Ishqbaaz and Miley Jab Hum Tum, has announced her separation from her husband Jeet Karnani after seven years of their marriage. She has revealed that they are focusing on co-parenting their daughter. Also read: Celebs who separated from their spouses after long marriages: Hrithik Roshan, Esha Deol, Arjun Rampal, Meryl Streep Navina Bole got married to Jeet in 2017.

In an interview with Times Of India, she revealed the trouble in her personal life, sharing that she has not been staying with her estranged partner for the last three months.

It’s splitsville for the couple

Sharing the update, she said, “Jeet and I separated three months ago and we will soon start the legal proceedings. We are co-parenting our five-year-old daughter Kimaayra. Jeet spends two days a week with her. Our separation was amicable and we believe it is better to part ways and live a happy life than be unhappy together.''

She revealed that initially everything was well in her marriage with Jeet, a financial consultant, adding that they tried to sort out their differences for the sake of their five-year-old daughter.

“'Jeet and I had a good marriage initially, but gradually drifted apart. In a marriage, communication and spending quality time with each other are important.,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband Jeet refused to comment on the marital troubles saying that it is a family matter, and requested for some privacy.

About their relationship

After dating for sometime, Navina got married to Jeet in the year 2017. The couple welcomed daughter Kimaayra in the year 2019. For the past few months, Navina was not posting anything with her husband on her social media, indicating that the cracks between the marriage started earlier this year.

On the work front, Navina has also featured on shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, CID, Adalat and Jeanie Aur Juju, among many others.