Celebs who separated from their spouses after long marriages: Hrithik Roshan, Esha Deol, Arjun Rampal, Meryl Streep

Ahead, former celeb couples that decided to go their separate ways after long marriages.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan stunned fans when they officially divorced in 2014 after over 13 years of marriage. The reason behind their split remained a mystery for years, with both parties choosing to keep silent about it as they co-parented their sons. Hrithik and Sussanne married in December 2000 and have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. Hrithik is dating actor-singer Saba Azad, while Sussanne has been in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni for a while now.

A file photo of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with their sons.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in 2012. They share two daughters – Radhya, born in 2017 and Miraya, born in 2019. Esha, who is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat announced earlier this year in a joint statement, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

Actor Arjun Rampal married model Mehr Jesia at 24. They divorced in 2019 after over two decades of marriage, months after announcing their separation. He shares two sons with longtime partner, fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades. The two have been together since 2018 but haven't tied the knot. Arjun also has two daughters with ex-wife Mehr– Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Meryl Streep and husband Don Gummer separated after 45 years of marriage. In 2023, multiple news outlets confirmed that the three-time Oscar winner and Don quietly ended the romantic nature of their relationship six years ago. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for the actor had said in a statement to People in October 2023.

Meryl Streep with Don Gummer at the 2018 Academy Awards. (File Photo)

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee

Last year, actor Hugh Jackman and his then-wife Deborra-lee also amicably ended their marriage. The two met in 1995 and married a year later, and share two children. The former couple said in a statement exclusively shared with People, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalised their divorce in December 2021, 10 years after announcing their separation. The former couple share four children together — daughters Katherine and Christina, and sons Patrick and Christopher. Arnold and Maria had tied the knot in April 1986, nearly nine years after they first met.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner finalised their divorce in 2015 after nearly 24 years of marriage. After tying the knot in April 1991, Kris (who had kids Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob with ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr) and Caitlyn (who was then Bruce Jenner, and a father to kids Burt, Cassandra, Brandon, and Brody from previous relationships) became a blended family. And their family grew even more once the couple welcomed two youngest kids together: Kendall and Kylie Jenner.