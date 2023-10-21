Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been secretly separated for over 6 years: ‘They will always care for each other’

What the spokesperson said

As per the report, a spokesperson of the star confirmed the news and said, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.” Both of them were last seen in 2018 when they attended the Academy Awards. Meryl was nominated that year in the Best Actress category for Steven Spielberg's The Post.

Meryl was earlier linked to actor John Cazale, who had starred in films like The Godfather and The Deer Hunter. John died of lung cancer in March 1978, and it was during the time of her mourning his death, when she first met Don Gummer. They got married just six months later. They share four kids, which includes a son, Henry Wolfe, and three daughters, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson.

More details

Talking about her marriage to Vogue in a 2002 interview, she had said, “Goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while. There’s no road map on how to raise a family: It’s always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life.”

Over the years, Meryl and Don have attended countless red carpet events together. At the Academy Awards in 2012, when the actor won Best Actress for The Iron Lady, she said in her acceptance speech, "First, I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you've given me."

Meryl Streep was last seen in season three of Only Murders In The Building.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail