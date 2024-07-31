Arjun Rampal talks about Mehr Jesia divorce; says girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is 'very close' to his ex-wife
Arjun Rampal married Mehr Jesia at 24. They divorced in 2019, months after announcing their separation. He shares two sons with partner Gabriella Demetriades.
Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia divorced after over two decades of marriage, and he feels getting married too early was a mistake. In a chat on The Ranveer Show, the actor also said that his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, their two sons, his daughters from his first marriage and former wife Mehr are all 'very close and loving towards each other'. Also read: Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jesia granted divorce after 21 years of marriage, daughters to stay with mother
‘I got married when I was 24, it is too early’
Arjun said, “I had come from a broken home when I was young, and for me to not have succeeded in marriage was something which I really had to look back upon and see how did this go wrong and how did I not see... then I realised why it went wrong and what were the things, and I take responsibility for it. Today, we all are very close and loving towards each other… I got married when I was 24, and I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out.”
On why he is not legally married to Gabriella, yet
Speaking about Gabriella, who is a model and fashion designer, Arjun said he feels he is already married to her. The two have been together since 2018 but haven't tied the knot.
Arjun said, "Marriage is just a piece of paper. We are already married, and there is no doubt about that in my mind. But sometimes what that piece of paper can do is change you. You're just legally bound in a way, but it could change your attitude towards each other. In both our minds, we are married to each other... I have two beautiful boys with her. I am blessed. My daughters and her (Gabriella) get along beautifully. Mehr and her (Gabriella) get along."
Arjun's family
Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second son, Ariv, in 2023. They already had a son Arik, who was born in 2019. Arjun also has two daughters with ex-wife Mehr– Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal. Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating after a few months. He was married to Mehr between 1998 to 2019.
