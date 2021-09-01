Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neha Bhasin's husband Sameeruddin on her connection with Pratik Sehajpal: 'Feels like they know each other for long'

Neha Bhasin's husband, composer Sameerudin isn't too concerned about her connection with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss OTT. He believes both 'calm each other down'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Neha Bhasin is married to composer Sameeruddin.

On Bigg Boss OTT, singer Neha Bhasin's equation with her 'connection' Pratik Sehajpal has been discussed as much as Shamita Shetty's equation with actor Raqesh Bapat. In a new interview, her husband, composer Sameeruddin has spoken about their equation.

He said he isn't perturbed about it, adding that he quite likes their connection.

Speaking to Spotboye, he said: "Haha! Yes, I do! The constant squabbling, competing on who is cooler, better, smarter, the hugs, the fights, flirting, teasing and pranking each other just like a bunch of school kids, in fact even today when she meets her school buddies, she is exactly like this! On the other hand, they both can give each other candid perspective, calm each other down, point out when they may be wrong and can have a mature heart-to-heart talk. It almost feels like they know each other for long."

Sameeruddin was of the opinion that the Pratik-Neha connection had worked for her. He continued: "It was Pratik who chose Neha. In the hearts game, she looked like she was ready to play the game by herself because she knew the game was all about long-lasting connections. She was emotionally distraught and at that time wanted to find her centre and like all her life, she has fought many battles alone, she was up for it in the house as well. But when Prateek broke the 'connection' and connected with Neha, I felt that they are both firebrands and equals in every aspect, it was a good thing they connected and the result is apparent as she is calmer, focused and more aware of what's going on around her."

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT - Neha Bhasin throws shoe at Pratik Sehajpal. Here’s what happened

Neha and Pratik's relationship has been a mix of fights and lighter moments. Few days back, Neha had thrown a shoe at him in a huff, after it came to her knowledge that he was planning to ditch her and begin a fresh connection with Divya Aggarwal. Later, on knowing that he was playing a prank on her, she had playfully whacked him.

Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by Karan Johar. Contestants include Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin, Divya Aggarwal among others. Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week digital spin-off of the main show and airs on Voot.

