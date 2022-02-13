Neha Dhupia is ‘heartbroken’ at Rannvijay Singha's Roadies exit: 'I know Sonu Sood would do a great job but...'

Rannvijay Singha, who won the first season of Roadies and later hosted the show for 18 years, has announced that he will be quitting the show. Actor Neha Dhupia, who is one of the judges of the reality show has said that she is heartbroken with the news of Rannvijay's exit.

Earlier this month, Rannvijay announced that he will be leaving the show and actor Sonu Sood will replace him. The new season of the stunt reality show will be filmed in South Africa and is slated to air some time in March 2022.

Neha, who became a part of the show in 2016 told Indian Express, “It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rannvijay said that he has stepped down from his role and it's disheartening. He said, "The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening."

Sonu, who will be replacing Rannvijay, shared the news on social media. He wrote, "The journey of MTV Roadies moulds you into a champion for life. The series of challenges are unlike any other as they put you in contention with yourself to see if you have the fight within to emerge back as a stronger version of yourself. I am truly honoured to be hosting the 18th season of MTV Roadies."

Rannvijay was last seen hosting Shark Tank India. Apart from MTV Roadies, he was also seen in MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, Splitsvilla, Box Cricket League 1, Box Cricket League 2, and many more.

