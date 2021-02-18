IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
tv

Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar gifted 5 lakh to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand after listening to his story about being out of work in the twilight years of his life.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Singer Neha Kakkar has once again come to the aid of her colleagues from the music industry. On the latest episode of her singing reality show Indian Idol, Neha offered 5 lakh as a gift to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand.

As per a few reports, Neha was touched when Santosh, who has created songs such as Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor and Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez from Prem Rog, told the audience about how he has been out of work. He appeared on the show with musician Pyarelal of the legendary composer duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

"I would like to give you 5 lakh as a small gesture and would also like to request the Indian entertainment industry to give Santosh Ji some work as he has been such a crucial part of our industry. It's our duty to help our colleagues in their bad times," Neha said on the show, as reported by DNA.

On the show, Neha and co-judge Vishal Dadlani also sang a few songs written by Santosh. The veteran lyricist is also a Filmfare Award recipient.

Earlier, Neha had gifted 1 lakh to Indian Idol contestant Shahzad Ali. As Shahzad sang Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic Kinna Sohna Tenu, he told the judges about his life. An employee at a small cloth shop in the city, Shahzad said he had been brought up by his nani (grandmother).

He said that to fulfil his dreams, his grandmother had to take a loan of 5,000 so that he could come to Mumbai and participate in Indian Idol. Neha was so touched by his story that she offered him 1 lakh. Vishal, meanwhile, offered to find him a good teacher who could train him.

Also read: When Dharmendra landed up drunk at Hema's home just before she was to marry Jeetendra

Before that, Neha also gave 1 lakh to Shantabai Pawar, who became an internet sensation after a video of her performing a Marathi martial art went viral. “I am humbled that a woman of such magnitude has supported me today and personally her story has motivated me to push even harder in my musical journey on Indian Idol 12. Neha ma'am is really sweet to offer help and I thank Shantabai Pawar for coming today, I am honoured,” Shantabai said, according to India Today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha kakkar indian idol

Related Stories

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in October last year.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in October last year.
music

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet sing, dance, play with baby at a friend's wedding. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were reportedly at a wedding in Delhi recently. Videos from the party have been shared online. Watch them here.
READ FULL STORY
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh danced to Booty Shake in a new video shared by her on Instagram.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh danced to Booty Shake in a new video shared by her on Instagram.
music

Neha Kakkar does the ‘booty shake’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a fun dance video with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The two were seen grooving to her brother Tony Kakkar's song Booty Shake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
tv

Smriti gives savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam's clothes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
tv

Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar gifted 5 lakh to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand after listening to his story about being out of work in the twilight years of his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth and fans are in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted a cute new detail in Shehnaaz's phone. As she was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently, paparazzi got a look at her phone wallpaper--a photo with Sidharth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde's praise of her.
Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde's praise of her.
tv

Nehha Pendse: 'I hope I get to work with Shilpa Shinde someday'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde who appreciated her as an actor and claimed that she is a perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their three daughters.
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their three daughters.
tv

Teejay Sidhu: Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu has written about how she didn't like a person's comment on a friend's post who had welcomed a boy after already having a girl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have fought and made up quite a few times on the show.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have fought and made up quite a few times on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul's sister calls his bond with Nikki 'cute, real'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya has shared a love-hate relationship with Nikki Tamboli, and his sister has now said that it is a real bond that goes with ups and downs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
tv

Ayub Khan blames TRP for TV shows 'running despite storylines coming to an end'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Actor Ayub Khan talks about his latest TV show, Ranju Ki Betiyan, how TV content has changed over the years, and why TV shows often seem unending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end and Rakhi Sawant is one of the finalists. Looking back at her journey, here's why she should win the reality show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Kavita-Rubina and more worst fights of the season

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of ugly fights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 134: Rakhi declares she'd end marriage, tears husband's letter

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy the lives of a woman and a child for her own sake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 14's Best Jodi award with Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla reacted to him and Rubina Dilaik being declared the 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14. In an Instagram post, he said that their strength was not never faltering but 'rising every time we fall'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla accepts blame for disintegration of marriage with Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik can't believe how far they've come thanks to Bigg Boss 14, after nearly divorcing a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Confessions made by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz on the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST
From Rakhi Sawant teasing her mysterious marriage, to Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla revealing their divorce plans, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed some big reveals that continued to be the talk of the town for days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli has been offered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh to quit Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli has been offered 6 lakh to quit Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:27 AM IST
A new Bigg Boss 14 promo video shows contestants making a wish which can only be granted if another contestant makes a sacrifice for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP