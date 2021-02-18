Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol

Singer Neha Kakkar has once again come to the aid of her colleagues from the music industry. On the latest episode of her singing reality show Indian Idol, Neha offered ₹5 lakh as a gift to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand.

As per a few reports, Neha was touched when Santosh, who has created songs such as Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor and Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez from Prem Rog, told the audience about how he has been out of work. He appeared on the show with musician Pyarelal of the legendary composer duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

"I would like to give you ₹5 lakh as a small gesture and would also like to request the Indian entertainment industry to give Santosh Ji some work as he has been such a crucial part of our industry. It's our duty to help our colleagues in their bad times," Neha said on the show, as reported by DNA.

On the show, Neha and co-judge Vishal Dadlani also sang a few songs written by Santosh. The veteran lyricist is also a Filmfare Award recipient.

Earlier, Neha had gifted ₹1 lakh to Indian Idol contestant Shahzad Ali. As Shahzad sang Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic Kinna Sohna Tenu, he told the judges about his life. An employee at a small cloth shop in the city, Shahzad said he had been brought up by his nani (grandmother).

He said that to fulfil his dreams, his grandmother had to take a loan of ₹5,000 so that he could come to Mumbai and participate in Indian Idol. Neha was so touched by his story that she offered him ₹1 lakh. Vishal, meanwhile, offered to find him a good teacher who could train him.

Also read: When Dharmendra landed up drunk at Hema's home just before she was to marry Jeetendra

Before that, Neha also gave ₹1 lakh to Shantabai Pawar, who became an internet sensation after a video of her performing a Marathi martial art went viral. “I am humbled that a woman of such magnitude has supported me today and personally her story has motivated me to push even harder in my musical journey on Indian Idol 12. Neha ma'am is really sweet to offer help and I thank Shantabai Pawar for coming today, I am honoured,” Shantabai said, according to India Today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON